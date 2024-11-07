Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsNovember 7, 2024

District judge Karin Seubert earns award of distinction in family law

Lewiston Tribune
story image illustation

District judge Karin Seubert earns award of distinction in family law

Second District Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert received the Award of Distinction from the Idaho State Bar Family Law Section.

It was given Oct. 25 at a fall conference in Ketchum, Idaho, according to a newsletter from the Idaho Supreme Court. The distinction was awarded to Seubert “for outstanding service and singular achievement by a member of the Idaho legal community in family law matters,” according to the award plaque.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

According to the newsletter, the award recognizes Seubert’s work on the Children and Family in the Courts Committee, which she runs as chairperson. Seubert also serves on the Domestic Violence Advisory Team and was recently appointed to the Court Assistance Office Committee.

Seubert has been serving as magistrate judge in Nez Perce County since 2019. She presides over DUI court and mediates cases in other counties in the first and second judicial districts. She also facilitates local groups that focus on behavioral health and domestic violence. Before being a judge she worked in private practice in Lewiston, with an emphasis in family law, according to the newsletter.

The Idaho State Bar Family Law Section’s Award of Distinction has been awarded annually to lawyers, judges and professionals in family law since 1989, according to the newsletter.

Related
Local NewsNov. 8
Charges filed in Iranian murder-for-hire plan targeting Trum...
Local NewsNov. 8
Narcotics search warrant finds substantial quantity of meth ...
Local NewsNov. 8
Pullman Regional Hospital’s chief clinical officer announces...
Local NewsNov. 8
Legislative leaders pick new head of watchdog office
Related
Court weighs death penalty for Kohberger
Local NewsNov. 8
Court weighs death penalty for Kohberger
McCarty sentenced to 2-10 years for aggravated battery of father
Local NewsNov. 8
McCarty sentenced to 2-10 years for aggravated battery of father
Moscow’s Orchid Awards set for next week
Local NewsNov. 8
Moscow’s Orchid Awards set for next week
Lewiston Tribune Podcast
Local NewsNov. 8
Lewiston Tribune Podcast
Veterans Day events planned around region
Local NewsNov. 8
Veterans Day events planned around region
Court weighs Kohberger death penalty arguments
Local NewsNov. 8
Court weighs Kohberger death penalty arguments
Trump the Second
Local NewsNov. 7
Trump the Second
Roger Sandberg still leading for Superior Court Judge
Local NewsNov. 7
Roger Sandberg still leading for Superior Court Judge
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy