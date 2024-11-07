District judge Karin Seubert earns award of distinction in family law

According to the newsletter, the award recognizes Seubert’s work on the Children and Family in the Courts Committee, which she runs as chairperson. Seubert also serves on the Domestic Violence Advisory Team and was recently appointed to the Court Assistance Office Committee.

Seubert has been serving as magistrate judge in Nez Perce County since 2019. She presides over DUI court and mediates cases in other counties in the first and second judicial districts. She also facilitates local groups that focus on behavioral health and domestic violence. Before being a judge she worked in private practice in Lewiston, with an emphasis in family law, according to the newsletter.

The Idaho State Bar Family Law Section’s Award of Distinction has been awarded annually to lawyers, judges and professionals in family law since 1989, according to the newsletter.