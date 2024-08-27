Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsNovember 20, 2024

Denny’s looking to open location at Lewiston

Lewiston Tribune
A large sign marks a Denny's restaurant, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, in Cranberry, Pa.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
A large sign marks a Denny's restaurant, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, in Cranberry, Pa.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)Associated Press

National restaurant chain Denny’s has applied for a building permit for the former Shari’s Cafe and Pies location at 2122 Nez Perce Grade in Lewiston.

City of Lewiston employees are reviewing the application, said Shannon Grow, the city of Lewiston’s community development director.

Denny’s is known for being open 24 hours a day, featuring breakfast food, burgers, sandwiches and salads.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The company described itself as one of America’s largest full-service restaurant chains with 1,586 locations as of the end of September, according to its most recent earnings statement for the third quarter. Denny’s opened a location in Moscow about a year ago.

The company had a net income of $6.5 million for the three months that ended Sept. 25 and a net income of $14.8 million for the nine months that ended Sept. 25, according to the earnings statement.

The spot formerly occupied by Shari’s has been vacant since the restaurant closed in Lewiston on Memorial Day weekend after opening in 1994 and being part of a 24-hour-a-day chain that specializes in family-style comfort food and pies.

Related
Local NewsNov. 20
Public invited to participate in final comment period on sho...
Local NewsNov. 20
Paradise Creek retirement community to host Moscow ArtWalk o...
Local NewsNov. 20
Indian restaurant coming to Main St.
Local NewsNov. 20
Records
Related
Pullman family brings joy to local cancer patients
Local NewsNov. 20
Pullman family brings joy to local cancer patients
‘Don’t let your holiday spirit turn into a holiday headache’
Local NewsNov. 20
‘Don’t let your holiday spirit turn into a holiday headache’
GoFundMe raises more than $100,000 for family of Pullman boy who died in crash
Local NewsNov. 20
GoFundMe raises more than $100,000 for family of Pullman boy who died in crash
UI Extension to host wreath-making workshop
Local NewsNov. 20
UI Extension to host wreath-making workshop
Snow expected in Inland Northwest on Tuesday evening, Wednesday morning
Local NewsNov. 20
Snow expected in Inland Northwest on Tuesday evening, Wednesday morning
Lewiston man to get treatment after delivery of meth charge
Local NewsNov. 20
Lewiston man to get treatment after delivery of meth charge
Pullman budget finalized for next two years
Local NewsNov. 20
Pullman budget finalized for next two years
Conversations around fate of United deal continue
Local NewsNov. 20
Conversations around fate of United deal continue
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy