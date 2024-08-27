School staff used counteractive measures and Lewiston Fire Department and paramedics were dispatched. The person was treated at the scene by paramedics and then released after showing no other medical complications, according to the news release.

The pill was tested with kits that can detect fentanyl and other Schedule 1 narcotics, even if masking agents are used. The pill was determined to be non-narcotic and appeared to be a prescription diet pill based on the Prescription Directory Resource. Tribal police canvassed the surrounding areas and didn’t find any other substances, according to the news release.

Tribal police advised that members of the community contact law enforcement before touching, moving or disposing of suspicious substances. Tribal police also thanked the community for their vigilance and the actions of the staff at Lapwai Elementary School in response to the incident.

The news release also asked those with additional information about the incident to contact the Nez Perce Tribal Police at (208) 843-7141.