Local News
December 7, 2024

NPR journalist Druzin visiting Moscow to discuss extremism

Lewiston Tribune
story image illustation

The public can begin registering for a Moscow event featuring an NPR podcaster discussing extremism in the Northwest.

Heath Druzin, host and creator of the NPR podcast “Extremely American” will give a talk on “An Inside Look at Extremism in the Northwest and How it is Shaping Our Lives and Politics” at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at Moscow’s 1912 Center.

The talk is sponsored by The United Church of Moscow, The Moscow Human Rights Task Force and the Community Congregational United Church of Christ in Pullman.

Druzin’s latest podcast series focused on Moscow’s Christ Church and the rise of Christian nationalism.

