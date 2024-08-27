Lewiston man charged with allegedly having sexually exploitative material on messaging app

A Lewiston man is being held on a $75,000 bond after allegedly having child sexually exploitative material in a messaging app.

Bryce K. Phillips, 25, was charged with sexual exploitation of a child, a felony, where he is alleged to have possession of a video with a 12- to 16-year-old girl being used for explicit sexual conduct, according to court documents.

The investigation began June 10 when Kik, a messaging app, submitted a cyber tip of child sexual exploitive material being used on the app. The report was transferred to the Idaho Attorney General’s Office and then the Lewiston Police Department. An email to the Kik account was linked to Sparklight, which was then linked to an address in Lewiston. Police allegedly discovered Phillips was connected to the address, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The report from Kik included two video files and one photo, which depicted a child engaging in sexual conduct. Another cyber tip report was made from Kik from the same account and a search warrant into the account allegedly showed other sexually explicit material of children. A photo of Phillips was also allegedly connected to the account, according to the affidavit.

Phillips was stopped by police Thursday morning. His phone was taken by law enforcement and a forensic download was conducted, which allegedly showed the phone having the same sexually explicit material that was found in the cyber tip. Phillips allegedly admitted to police the accounts belonged to him and that he was sexually attracted to 15- to 17-year-old girls. He also told police he deleted the Kik app from his phone because he knew what he was doing was wrong. Investigators found that the Kik app was not on the phone, but had been downloaded in May, according to the affidavit.