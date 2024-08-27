RIGGINS — The Sheep Creek Rest Area near here is closed following a semitruck fire that left behind 60 to 80 gallons of oil and engine fluids.

According to a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department, the rest area on U.S. Highway 95 about 5 miles south of Riggins will remain closed until the material can be removed by contractors, a process that could take several days.

“We have closed the rest area to keep traffic from tracking the spilled materials onto the highway and creating slick road conditions,” said Bob Schumacher, ITD engineering manager, in the news release. “Our buildings appear undamaged. We will reopen the rest area after completing assessments.”