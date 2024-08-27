Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsDecember 7, 2024

Lewiston Tribune
story image illustation
Idaho Transporation Department

Sheep Creek Rest Area closed for oil, engine fluid cleanup

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

RIGGINS — The Sheep Creek Rest Area near here is closed following a semitruck fire that left behind 60 to 80 gallons of oil and engine fluids.

According to a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department, the rest area on U.S. Highway 95 about 5 miles south of Riggins will remain closed until the material can be removed by contractors, a process that could take several days.

“We have closed the rest area to keep traffic from tracking the spilled materials onto the highway and creating slick road conditions,” said Bob Schumacher, ITD engineering manager, in the news release. “Our buildings appear undamaged. We will reopen the rest area after completing assessments.”

Related
Local NewsDec. 7
Send the Trib your letters to Santa
Local NewsDec. 7
Santa Claus expects to visit Pullman neighborhoods next week
Local NewsDec. 7
Wish List heiress takes the baton
Local NewsDec. 7
Clarkston woman sentenced for taking $63,000-plus from Idaho...
Related
Wreaths Across America to honor vets
Local NewsDec. 7
Wreaths Across America to honor vets
The secret to success as a seamstress: knowing when to abstain
Local NewsDec. 7
The secret to success as a seamstress: knowing when to abstain
NPR journalist Druzin visiting Moscow to discuss extremism
Local NewsDec. 7
NPR journalist Druzin visiting Moscow to discuss extremism
Have you seen this Grinch?
Local NewsDec. 7
Have you seen this Grinch?
Forest Service updates review of ‘End of the World’ project
Local NewsDec. 7
Forest Service updates review of ‘End of the World’ project
Supporting a local school through Christmas spirit
Local NewsDec. 7
Supporting a local school through Christmas spirit
Man accused of having child porn pleads not guilty
Local NewsDec. 7
Man accused of having child porn pleads not guilty
Police urge caution as region sees high number of fatal crashes
Local NewsDec. 6
Police urge caution as region sees high number of fatal crashes
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy