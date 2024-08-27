Sections
Local NewsDecember 24, 2024

Man taken to hospital after Pullman stabbing early Saturday

No arrests made yet

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
story image illustation
Pullman

Pullman Police are investigating a reported stabbing early Saturday morning near North Grand Avenue that left one person injured.

Cmdr. Aaron Breshears said the incident arose from a personal dispute between two men around 2 a.m. near a grain silo on North Grand Avenue. The alleged victim is a 34-year-old male who was treated and released from Pullman Regional Hospital. He was allegedly stabbed with scissors.

Breshears said the police have identified the people involved in the incident, but are still investigating. No arrests have been made as of Monday afternoon.

