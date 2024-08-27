“The letters are not scams but were sent by the Elections department in error,” the county stated on Facebook. “The incorrect template was attached to the voter list that was created to purge inactive voters.”

The letters should have stated that people were removed from the voter rolls because of no voter activity in the past four years.

“All citizens that were sent this letter have been sent a corrected letter clarifying that they do not have a felony conviction but were removed due to inactivity,” the county stated. “The Latah County Elections department apologizes for any inconvenience and anxiety this may have caused.”