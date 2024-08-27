Sections
Local NewsDecember 28, 2024

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
story image illustation

Latah County apologizes for sending wrong letters to voters

MOSCOW — Latah County is alerting residents that a letter they may have received this week regarding the status of their voter registration was sent out in error.

The Auditor’s Office accidentally sent out letters stating voter’s registrations were removed due to a felony conviction.

“The letters are not scams but were sent by the Elections department in error,” the county stated on Facebook. “The incorrect template was attached to the voter list that was created to purge inactive voters.”

The letters should have stated that people were removed from the voter rolls because of no voter activity in the past four years.

“All citizens that were sent this letter have been sent a corrected letter clarifying that they do not have a felony conviction but were removed due to inactivity,” the county stated. “The Latah County Elections department apologizes for any inconvenience and anxiety this may have caused.”

