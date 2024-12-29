Top 10 stories at lmtribune.com

This list shows which stories were clicked on the most on our website in 2024
1. Clarkston man dies in motorbike crash along Bryden Canyon Road (Sept. 26)
2. Lewiston School District examining incident in which bus driver returned to school rather than drop off students (Aug. 31)
3. Two fires have burned about 4,000 acres (July 25)
4. Fires roar near Clearwater River (July 26)
5. People injured, unaccounted for after explosion and fire in Clearwater County town of Cardiff (Sept. 11)
6. Ammo maker’s new Lewiston facility hits the mark (May 19)
7. Homicide victims in Nez Perce, Clearwater counties identified (March 23)
8. Woman found with apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound (April 24)
9. Miracle on the Snake: Plane crash could have ended in tragedy, if not for intervention of ‘angels’ (March 24)
10. Small plane crashes into Snake River (March 16)