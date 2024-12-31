Sections
Local NewsDecember 31, 2024

Palouse Habitat for Humanity plans public memorial for Carter

Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, were volunteers for Habitat for Humanity for more than 35 years

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
story image illustation
Provided photo

Palouse Habitat for Humanity in Moscow is dedicating a “memorial door” to honor former President Jimmy Carter, who died Sunday.

The public is invited to visit the Palouse Habitat ReStore at 304 N. Main St. in Moscow today through the end of the month to sign the door and leave personal messages. The door will be permanently on display as the Palouse Habitat conference room door.

Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, were volunteers for Habitat for Humanity for more than 35 years.

In addition to leaving their personal message on the memorial door, the public can visit habitat.org to sign the official online memory book.

