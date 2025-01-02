Sections
Local NewsJanuary 2, 2025

Report of person jumping from Red Wolf Crossing Bridge is unconfirmed

Authorities search Snake River on Wednesday morning but didn’t find anything

Lewiston Tribune
story image illustation

Asotin County first responders sent out search and rescue boats into the Snake River near the Red Wolf Crossing Bridge on Wednesday morning after a report that someone jumped in.

The Asotin County Sheriff’s Office said it is uncertain if anyone actually jumped into the river.

“Witness didn’t see anyone jump in the water,” according to the sheriff’s office.

A search of the surface and immediate areas was conducted by law enforcement and the fire department. Bags of debris were picked up by the Clarkston Fire Department, but nothing was found.

Asotin County Sheriff John Hilderbrand said the shorelines would be monitored and there have been no people reported missing.

Asotin County Fire District 1 also responded to the scene.

