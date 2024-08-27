Sections
Local NewsJanuary 2, 2025

No one was injured in early morning house fire in Moscow

Fire reported hours into the new year along 1000 block of Slonaker Drive

Lewiston Tribune
story image illustation

MOSCOW — The Moscow Fire Department knocked down a house fire early Wednesday morning with no injuries.

The fire department was sent to a reported structure fire at 2:12 a.m. on the 1000 block of Slonaker Drive. The first engine arrived in less than six minutes and found flames and smoke from the exterior chimney that was spreading to the roof, according to a news release from the Moscow Fire Department.

Crews worked to contain the fire to the chimney chase. After further assessment, it was determined that the fire had extended to the adjacent bedroom and attic space. Crews were able to knock down the fire in those places. Firefighters continued to work on salvage and overhaul of the scene and the fire was contained to the chimney chase, bedroom and attic, according to the news release.

The fire is still being investigated, but the fire originated outside of the chimney chase, according to the news release.

