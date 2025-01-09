UI women’s center holds celebration before closure

MOSCOW — The University of Idaho Women’s Center will celebrate its 52 years on campus this week after announcing it will have to close because of a new state diversity, equity and inclusion policy.

It is planning to host the celebration 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday in room 109 of the Memorial Gym on the UI campus in Moscow.

The closure is the result of a December decision by the Idaho State Board of Education to ban offices and policies dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion ideology.