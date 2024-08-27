Pomeroy woman jailed for cat burglary

ASOTIN — A 34-year-old Pomeroy woman spent three weeks in the Asotin County Jail for stealing two hairless cats in Clarkston.

Samantha N. Rager, who was convicted of residential burglary and second-degree theft, was sentenced Monday under the First Time Offender Waiver in Asotin County Superior Court.

Rager was given credit for 21 days served in jail, and the remaining time of her 30-day sentence was converted to 72 hours of community service, followed by a year of community custody.