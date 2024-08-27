Pomeroy woman jailed for cat burglary

ASOTIN — A 34-year-old Pomeroy woman spent three weeks in the Asotin County Jail for stealing two hairless cats in Clarkston.
Samantha N. Rager, who was convicted of residential burglary and second-degree theft, was sentenced Monday under the First Time Offender Waiver in Asotin County Superior Court.
Rager was given credit for 21 days served in jail, and the remaining time of her 30-day sentence was converted to 72 hours of community service, followed by a year of community custody.
Last year, Rager was arrested after the missing felines were posted on Facebook and then appeared in the back of a car posted on the LCV - Bad Drivers Spotted page.
The furless cats, which were purchased for $1,000 each, were described as gray with white tiger stripes on their backs. The cats have been returned to their owner, according to court records.
Attorney Nick Ward represented Rager, and Deputy Prosecutor Jaime Young handled the case for Asotin County. Judge Brooke Burns was on the bench for the sentencing.