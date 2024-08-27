Sections
Local NewsJanuary 22, 2025

Weippe woman dies in two-vehicle crash near Pierce

Crash occurs Tuesday afternoon on Idaho State Highway 11

Lewiston Tribune
This map shows the location of a fatal crash on Tuesday afternoon south of Pierce.
This map shows the location of a fatal crash on Tuesday afternoon south of Pierce.Google Maps

PIERCE — A 65-year-old woman from Weippe died Tuesday afternoon as the result of a crash on Idaho State Highway 11 south of Pierce, according to the Idaho State Police.

The woman who died was Pamela Joyce Thomas, according to Clearwater County Coroner Dennis Fuller.

Thomas was driving a 2005 Buick Century north on the highway near its intersection with French Mountain Road around 1:30 p.m. Her vehicle crossed left of center and collided with a 2016 GMC Sierra driven by a 55-year-old man from Pierce, according to an ISP news release.

The man was taken to a local hospital via ground ambulance. Thomas died on scene, according to the news release.

The highway was shut down for about two hours while first responders investigated. The incident remains under investigation by ISP.

