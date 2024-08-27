Weippe woman dies in two-vehicle crash near Pierce

Thomas was driving a 2005 Buick Century north on the highway near its intersection with French Mountain Road around 1:30 p.m. Her vehicle crossed left of center and collided with a 2016 GMC Sierra driven by a 55-year-old man from Pierce, according to an ISP news release.

The man was taken to a local hospital via ground ambulance. Thomas died on scene, according to the news release.

The highway was shut down for about two hours while first responders investigated. The incident remains under investigation by ISP.