Local NewsJanuary 29, 2025

Pullman man faces charges of sexual assault

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
story image illustation

PULLMAN — A Pullman man accused of sexually assaulting a child potentially faces life in prison.

Lane Hunting-Smith, 33, appeared Tuesday in Whitman County Superior Court after being arrested Monday for suspicion of first-degree child rape. Whitman County Judge Roger Sandberg said the state has until Thursday to formally charge him of the felony crime.

Court documents say Hunting-Smith’s arrest followed a 9-year-old child’s interview with Pullman Police Department detectives that alleges Hunting-Smith sexually assaulted the juvenile and made child abuse content.

It’s indicated in court documents that Hunting-Smith denied the allegations during his arrest.

Whitman County Prosecutor Tessa Scholl said Hunting-Smith has a criminal history of domestic violence. He was arrested for alleged domestic violence charges in 2017, but the case was dismissed, and he was convicted on domestic violence charges in 2009.

Sandberg ordered Hunting-Smith be kept at the Whitman County Jail on an excessive surety bond of $500,000 with no eligibility for cash bail.

The Whitman County judge also signed a sexual assault protection order that prohibits Hunting-Smith from contacting the victim and their family or anyone younger than 18.

Hunting-Smith will enter a plea during his next courtroom appearance Friday.

