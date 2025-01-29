Pullman man faces charges of sexual assault

PULLMAN — A Pullman man accused of sexually assaulting a child potentially faces life in prison.

Lane Hunting-Smith, 33, appeared Tuesday in Whitman County Superior Court after being arrested Monday for suspicion of first-degree child rape. Whitman County Judge Roger Sandberg said the state has until Thursday to formally charge him of the felony crime.

Court documents say Hunting-Smith’s arrest followed a 9-year-old child’s interview with Pullman Police Department detectives that alleges Hunting-Smith sexually assaulted the juvenile and made child abuse content.

It’s indicated in court documents that Hunting-Smith denied the allegations during his arrest.