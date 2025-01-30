Sections
Local NewsJanuary 30, 2025

Lewiston Fire Department extinguishes chimney fire Wednesday

Lewiston Tribune
story image illustation

The Lewiston Fire Department extinguished a chimney fire Wednesday on 12th Avenue in Lewiston.

The department received a report of a structure fire at 8:07 p.m. on the 1200 block of 12th Ave. in Lewiston, according to a Lewiston Fire Department news release. Upon arriving at the scene, the incident was downgraded to a chimney fire.

No injuries or damages were reported from the incident. Emergency responders were able to extinguish the fire and check for any extension of the blaze, according to the news release.

The Lewiston Fire Department responded with two engines, one medic unit and one chief vehicle, and a total of eight firefighters.

