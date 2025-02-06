Sections
Local NewsFebruary 6, 2025

Police ID subjects in Orchards shooting on Tuesday morning

Police and paramedics move a stretcher to an ambulance at the scene of a shooting on Park Avenue Tuesday in the Lewiston Orchards.
Police and paramedics move a stretcher to an ambulance at the scene of a shooting on Park Avenue Tuesday in the Lewiston Orchards.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune file

Lewiston police identified the parties involved in a Tuesday shooting in the Lewiston Orchards.

Jessica Dalton, 36, of Clarkston, died in the incident. Joseph S. Nesbitt, 38, of Lewiston, was found injured, according to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department.

Lewiston police responded at 10:39 a.m. Tuesday on Park Avenue. When officers arrived they discovered Dalton dead at the scene and Nesbitt with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital.

The news release also stated that there has been no update from the hospital on Nesbitt’s condition.

