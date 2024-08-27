Sections
Local NewsFebruary 6, 2025

Pullman City Council trying an earlier start time for the next three months

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
story image illustation

PULLMAN — The Pullman City Council will be testing an earlier start time for the next three months.

The city of Pullman announced in a news release Tuesday that city councilors will begin their regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 11 instead of its regular 7 p.m. time. The council meets at City Hall in the Council Chambers, located at 190 SE Crestview St. in Pullman.

The council discussed changing its regular council meeting time last month. Councilors adopted a resolution to start meetings at 5:30 p.m. for a three-month trial period that lasts until April 30.

Councilors will discuss changing the meeting time more permanently at a future date.

