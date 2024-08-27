PULLMAN — The Pullman City Council will be testing an earlier start time for the next three months.

The city of Pullman announced in a news release Tuesday that city councilors will begin their regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 11 instead of its regular 7 p.m. time. The council meets at City Hall in the Council Chambers, located at 190 SE Crestview St. in Pullman.