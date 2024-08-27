Sections
Local NewsFebruary 27, 2025

Man injured in apparent self-inflicted gunshot

story image illustation

MOSCOW — A male was transported to Gritman Medical Center with a gunshot wound Tuesday evening on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive.

Moscow Police Capt. David Hathaway said it appeared to be a self-inflicted wound.

Hathaway said police responded to a report of loud bangs on Hawthorne Drive just after 7 p.m. The residents who reported the noise also found a hole in their wall and a bullet.

Police entered the neighboring residence to perform a welfare check and found the man who apparently shot himself. Nobody else was injured, Hathaway said.

