Man injured in apparent self-inflicted gunshot

MOSCOW — A male was transported to Gritman Medical Center with a gunshot wound Tuesday evening on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive.
Moscow Police Capt. David Hathaway said it appeared to be a self-inflicted wound.
Hathaway said police responded to a report of loud bangs on Hawthorne Drive just after 7 p.m. The residents who reported the noise also found a hole in their wall and a bullet.
Police entered the neighboring residence to perform a welfare check and found the man who apparently shot himself. Nobody else was injured, Hathaway said.