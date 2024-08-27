Sections
Local NewsFebruary 28, 2025

Moscow superintendent calls HB 93 a ‘gut punch’

Tiegs says public and private schools have different missions, accountability

Anthony Kuipers
Shawn Tiegs
Shawn Tiegs

MOSCOW — The Moscow School District superintendent called the passing of an Idaho bill to send state dollars to private education a “gut punch to a public education system.”

“I do think it’s a sad day for public education,” said Shawn Tiegs.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed House Bill 93 on Thursday, which provides a $50 million tax credit that can go toward educational expenses, including private school tuition.

Tiegs said Idaho is combining two systems that have “fundamentally different missions and different sources of accountability.”

Tiegs said he is not against school choice, but he said public schools are designed to serve all students and they cannot discriminate against who can enroll.

The Moscow School Board on Wednesday passed a resolution opposing “any efforts” to divert public tax dollars to private or homeschool education.

It encouraged lawmakers to “uphold their constitutional duty” to provide equitable funding for public education.

Tiegs said HB 93 will negatively affect public school funding down the road. In the meantime, he said, public schools will continue to advocate for all students.

“We’re not going anywhere,” he said.

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.

