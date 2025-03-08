Sections
Local NewsMarch 8, 2025

Washington State University increases housing and dining fees

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
PULLMAN — The Washington State University Board of Regents approved housing and dining fee increases for students Friday.

The fee increases for the academic year 2025-26 were proposed by student-led committees.

The cost of WSU’s lowest priced residence halls will increase 6.7% and the highest priced halls will increase 7.5%.

The annual base rates for these halls will range from $8,119 to $11,675. WSU apartment rates will increase from 4.6% to 4.2%.

The fees are intended to cover the cost of inflation and upgrading the housing facilities. Dining rates will increase $60 per semester in base cost.

Service and activity fees will also increase 4%, or $24 for the Pullman campus.

