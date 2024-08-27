Nez Perce County GOP plans dinner for March 15 at Lewiston

The keynote speaker will be Theo Wold, a former deputy assistant to President Donald Trump. Also speaking will be Idaho Republican Party chairperson Dorothy Moon.

A VIP event will start at 4 p.m. and the doors will officially open at 5 p.m. The Lewiston Elks Lodge is at 3444 Country Club Drive.

Those seeking more information about the dinner may contact Rose Motley at RosePC2@proton.me or text her at (775) 340-3110.