March 8, 2025

Nez Perce County GOP plans dinner for March 15 at Lewiston

Tickets are limited

Lewiston Tribune

The Nez Perce County Republican Central Committee has scheduled its Lincoln Day Dinner for March 15 at the Lewiston Elks Lodge.

Tickets are limited and can be purchased at nezperce.idgop.org.

The keynote speaker will be Theo Wold, a former deputy assistant to President Donald Trump. Also speaking will be Idaho Republican Party chairperson Dorothy Moon.

A VIP event will start at 4 p.m. and the doors will officially open at 5 p.m. The Lewiston Elks Lodge is at 3444 Country Club Drive.

Those seeking more information about the dinner may contact Rose Motley at RosePC2@proton.me or text her at (775) 340-3110.

