The U.S. Postal Service has come up with a simple method of selling some unsold stamps: reissue the stamp a year later.
The opportunity's not available for stamps commemorating a onetime event such as the centennial of a person or organization.
But it's perfect if the event is an annual repeat like Christmas.
On Oct. 23, the postal service reissued a 37-cent religious-theme stamp reproducing Dutchman Jan Gossaert's "Virgin and Child" (circa 1520). The agency also issued a block of four contemporary stamps of whimsical images of Santa Claus and reindeer.
The 37-cent contemporary stamps depict Santa Claus and reindeer playing horns, panpipes and drum. Such holiday stamps have been popular since the series first was issued in 1961, and the Postal Service has ordered huge printings and in various formats.
On Oct. 23, the Postal Service issued a 37-cent definitive depicting a snowy egret, the beautiful wading bird that lives in marshes, swamps and other wetlands.