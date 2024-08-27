Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsJuly 3, 2001

District Proposed use FY 2000 Total 1990-2000

Cottonwood fire alarm system $18,833 $222,139

Culdesac security system $8,325 $94,470

Genesee bleachers $12,444 $133,842

Grangeville roof repair $63,810 $801,342

Highland saving for future $9,686 $130,140

expansion

Kamiah school bus $22,906 $276,531

Kendrich handicap access $13,544 $155,207

to playground

Lapwai roof repair, food $19,721 $227,981

service storage

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Lewiston construct library/ $191,816 $2,070,863

technology room

Moscow transport complex $97,392 $1,108,942

Nez Perce playground $8,158 $90,230

equipment

Orofino maintenance, $57,366 $715,193

safety issues

Potlatch exterior of high $22,732 $266,821

school

White Pine classroom air $23,580 $295,777

conditioners

Story Tags
School
Related
Local NewsJan. 8
Wildfires burn out of control across Los Angeles area and ki...
Local NewsJan. 8
Scott wants U.S. to revisit same-sex marriage law
Local NewsJan. 8
Stay granted in Eggleston free speech medical case
Local NewsJan. 8
Committee quickly salutes BSU forfeit
Related
Lewiston seeks input on grade school boundaries
Local NewsJan. 8
Lewiston seeks input on grade school boundaries
Former Clarkston man sentenced to 100 months in prison
Local NewsJan. 8
Former Clarkston man sentenced to 100 months in prison
Moscow Fire sees record number of calls
Local NewsJan. 8
Moscow Fire sees record number of calls
Water main breaks Tuesday in Pullman
Local NewsJan. 8
Water main breaks Tuesday in Pullman
Little: ‘Keeping Promises’ at center of 2025 session
Local NewsJan. 7
Little: ‘Keeping Promises’ at center of 2025 session
Fatal crash on Old Spiral Highway injures two others
Local NewsJan. 7
Fatal crash on Old Spiral Highway injures two others
Alleged vehicle theft ends with crash Sunday evening in Lewiston Orchards
Local NewsJan. 7
Alleged vehicle theft ends with crash Sunday evening in Lewiston Orchards
Local customers warned about egg supplies
Local NewsJan. 7
Local customers warned about egg supplies
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy