District Proposed use FY 2000 Total 1990-2000
Cottonwood fire alarm system $18,833 $222,139
Culdesac security system $8,325 $94,470
Genesee bleachers $12,444 $133,842
Grangeville roof repair $63,810 $801,342
Highland saving for future $9,686 $130,140
expansion
Kamiah school bus $22,906 $276,531
Kendrich handicap access $13,544 $155,207
to playground
Lapwai roof repair, food $19,721 $227,981
service storage
Lewiston construct library/ $191,816 $2,070,863
technology room
Moscow transport complex $97,392 $1,108,942
Nez Perce playground $8,158 $90,230
equipment
Orofino maintenance, $57,366 $715,193
safety issues
Potlatch exterior of high $22,732 $266,821
school
White Pine classroom air $23,580 $295,777
conditioners