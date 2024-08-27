Bulletin focuses on bad stuff in forage

MOSCOW -- A University of Idaho-USDA bulletin for livestock managers describing management approaches for detrimental components found in forage consumed by animals now is available online.

Karen Launchbaugh, UI assistant professor of rangeland ecology and management, recently edited a station bulletin in cooperation with the Natural Resources Conservation Service, Grazing Lands Technology Institute, titled "Anti-Quality Factors in Rangeland and Pastureland Forages."

Anti-quality refers to any element in a grazing animal's forage that limits its growth or reproduction potential.