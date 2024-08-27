Sections
Local NewsAugust 20, 2001

Bulletin focuses on bad stuff in forage

MOSCOW -- A University of Idaho-USDA bulletin for livestock managers describing management approaches for detrimental components found in forage consumed by animals now is available online.

Karen Launchbaugh, UI assistant professor of rangeland ecology and management, recently edited a station bulletin in cooperation with the Natural Resources Conservation Service, Grazing Lands Technology Institute, titled "Anti-Quality Factors in Rangeland and Pastureland Forages."

Anti-quality refers to any element in a grazing animal's forage that limits its growth or reproduction potential.

Researchers estimate that such factors in tall fescue (Festuca arundinace) can result in an annual loss of over $600 million to the beef cattle industry.

Poisonous plants also limit livestock production and have been estimated to cause $340 million of production losses in the 17 Western states.

Poisonous plants occur in rangeland and intensively managed pastureland, posing economic impediments to profitable livestock production.

The experiment station bulletin is available online at: www.ftw.nrcs.usda.gov/glti

Story Tags
College
Agriculture
