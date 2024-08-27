Friday is the end of the third quarter in Lewiston public schools and will be an early release day for all students.
High school students will be released at noon, junior high students will be released at 12:30 p.m. and elementary students will be released at 1:15 p.m.
Morning kindergarten students will attend school according to each school's schedule and afternoon kindergarten students will not have classes.
School offices will remain open throughout the day. All district public schools will be closed April 1-5 for spring vacation, but the central administration office will remain open.