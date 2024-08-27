The Edge

Today is Friday, May 25, the 145th day of 2007. There are 221 days left in the year.

You know you're getting old when ...

You wake up in the morning and can't find your hearing aids. ... Confirmed the next day when you forget to put them in.

- Burton Luvaas, Lewiston

Now that Burton got the ball rolling, how about these:

You're asleep, but others worry that you're dead.

You have a party and the neighbors don't even realize it.

You buy a compass for the dash of your car.

Your arms are almost too short to read the newspaper.

You would rather go to work than stay home sick.

You consider coffee one of the most important things in life.

You know what the word equity means.

Your ears are hairier than your head.

You got cable for the weather channel.

You can go bowling without drinking.

You feel like the morning after and you haven't been anywhere.

Your children begin to look middle-aged.

Your favorite part of the newspaper is 20 years ago today.

Your pacemaker makes the garage door go up when you see a pretty girl.