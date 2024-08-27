Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsFebruary 25, 1990

Tribune file photo

----

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Story Tags
Photo
Related
Former Clarkston man sentenced to 100 months in prison
Local NewsJan. 8
Former Clarkston man sentenced to 100 months in prison
Moscow Fire sees record number of calls
Local NewsJan. 8
Moscow Fire sees record number of calls
Water main breaks Tuesday in Pullman
Local NewsJan. 8
Water main breaks Tuesday in Pullman
Little: ‘Keeping Promises’ at center of 2025 session
Local NewsJan. 7
Little: ‘Keeping Promises’ at center of 2025 session
Fatal crash on Old Spiral Highway injures two others
Local NewsJan. 7
Fatal crash on Old Spiral Highway injures two others
Alleged vehicle theft ends with crash Sunday evening in Lewiston Orchards
Local NewsJan. 7
Alleged vehicle theft ends with crash Sunday evening in Lewiston Orchards
Local customers warned about egg supplies
Local NewsJan. 7
Local customers warned about egg supplies
Lewiston Council votes to bring in Wright
Local NewsJan. 7
Lewiston Council votes to bring in Wright
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy