Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston joins other colleges throughout the country next week in celebrating National College Week.
Among the events scheduled are:
Re-dedication of the renovated Student Union Building Wednesday at 6 p.m.
The Lewiston Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday at the SUB.
The November meeting of the Idaho State Board of Education on campus Thursday.
'Memoirs of a Geisha' to be reviewed
"Memoirs of a Geisha" by Arthur Golden will be reviewed Tuesday at noon in the Lewis-Clark State College Library, room 104.
Nursing professor Alice Bevans will review the book, which details the life a Japanese woman of pleasure during and after World War II.
The review is the third in LCSC's book review series.