Local NewsFebruary 16, 2003

Albert A. and Shirley Motley

of Lewiston will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary today with a Mexican Riviera cruise provided by their children, who also will be hosts for an open house May 25.

He and Shirley Ann Kropf were married Feb.

20, 1953, in Kansas City, Mo.

He served in the U.S. Air Force in Olathe, Kansas, while she was employed by Bendix Aviation Corp.

In the late 1960s, they moved to Salt Lake City, where he worked for Albertsons. In 1967 he became store director for Albertsons in Ogden, Utah.

In 1976, the couple opened Motley's Grocery in Rupert, Idaho, which they operated for several years before moving to Lewiston in 1986.

He worked for nine years as a sales representative for Coleman Oil Co. in Lewiston until retiring in 1995. He worked for a short time at DeAtley Construction in Lewiston and now works part time for Valley Transit in Lewiston.

She worked in banking most of her married life and was employed by Sterling Savings in Clarkston once they moved to Lewiston. She retired in 1997 after 11 years as a financial service representative for Harbor Financial Service, a Sterling company.

They are members of the Clarkston Country Club and volunteer instructors for the AARP Driver Safety Program.

He enjoys golfing and working in his yard and garden, as well as his part-time job. She likes golfing and flower gardening and arranging.

They have two sons, one daughter and seven grandchildren.

