In 1976, the couple opened Motley's Grocery in Rupert, Idaho, which they operated for several years before moving to Lewiston in 1986.

He worked for nine years as a sales representative for Coleman Oil Co. in Lewiston until retiring in 1995. He worked for a short time at DeAtley Construction in Lewiston and now works part time for Valley Transit in Lewiston.

She worked in banking most of her married life and was employed by Sterling Savings in Clarkston once they moved to Lewiston. She retired in 1997 after 11 years as a financial service representative for Harbor Financial Service, a Sterling company.

They are members of the Clarkston Country Club and volunteer instructors for the AARP Driver Safety Program.

He enjoys golfing and working in his yard and garden, as well as his part-time job. She likes golfing and flower gardening and arranging.

They have two sons, one daughter and seven grandchildren.