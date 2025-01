Sophie (Kreis) and George Ebel pose for a photograph made in 1912. The Ebels were homesteaders in Genesee, emigrating from Germany in the late 1800s. George’s brother Charles later settled in Lewiston; his daughter, Jeri McGuire of Lewiston, is the couple’s great-niece. Readers who would like to share their local historical photos may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Courtesy of Jeri McGuire, Lewiston