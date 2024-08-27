Sections
Local NewsOctober 2, 2024
Lewiston Tribune

Idaho school districts get funding for resource officers

Several school districts in the area have received funding for school resource officers, some being able to have the position for the first time.

According to a news release from the Idaho Department of Education, school districts received funding include Orofino, Mountain View, Genesee, Lapwai and Lewiston.

Applicants were asked to provide a memorandum of understanding between the district and their local law enforcement agency to receive funding.

Applications also had to provide a letter of intent stating the applicant’s qualifications and training for the position, according to the news release.

Clearwater County Sheriff Chris Goetz worked with the Orofino district to secure the school’s first-ever school resource officer.

“Clearwater County has been trying to find a way to fund an SRO for several years but we haven’t been able to until now,” Goetz said in the news release.

“The district and the sheriff’s office are excited for the grant opportunity and the fact that the position will be funded for three years. This will give us time to prove how important the SRO role will be in our schools as we make plans to fund it long term. In law enforcement, we know the relationships that SROs build with students can last a lifetime.”

In total, the state will provide $2,201,415 to local schools to help fund the 27 school resource officer positions this year.

The grants will support each position for three years. The funding was through the Idaho Legislature and the state’s Millenium Fund and administered by the Idaho Department of Education, according to the news release.

“I’m so pleased that we were able to allocate funds to each applicant,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield said in the news release. “It’s no secret that both in Idaho and nationwide, schools are looking to reinforce safety and security for students and staff, and this initiative is a step towards providing them with the environment they need to flourish.”

