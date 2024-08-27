Sections
Local NewsOctober 3, 2024
Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Public invited to donate winter coats to children

The public is invited to donate clean winter coats for children in Moscow, Pullman and Lewiston.

Agencies like the Latah County Sheriff’s Office and Latah County Misdemeanor Probation are partnering with KXLY 4 News Now for the annual Coats 4 Kids campaign.

All coats stay in the communities they are donated in. Children’s coats of all sizes can be donated now through Oct. 31 at Goodwill in Moscow and Lewiston, and Papa Murphy’s in Pullman, Moscow and Lewiston.

