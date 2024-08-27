Agencies like the Latah County Sheriff’s Office and Latah County Misdemeanor Probation are partnering with KXLY 4 News Now for the annual Coats 4 Kids campaign.

All coats stay in the communities they are donated in. Children’s coats of all sizes can be donated now through Oct. 31 at Goodwill in Moscow and Lewiston, and Papa Murphy’s in Pullman, Moscow and Lewiston.