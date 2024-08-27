Sections
Local NewsOctober 8, 2024

Lewiston Tribune
story image illustation

Man dies in wreck in rural Idaho County

A 41-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in rural Idaho County, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police.

The man who died was Eloy Garcia, according to the Idaho County coroner.

Garcia was a passenger in a 2001 Ford F350 pickup that was driven by a 57-year-old man from Nampa. There was also a 67-year-old woman in the vehicle.

According to the news release, the pickup was traveling west on Elk City Summit Road, in the area of Newsome Creek Road. The vehicle lost the ability to brake, which caused it to drive off the road and go up an embankment before overturning.

Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the news release. The 57-year-old male sustained no injuries; the 67-year-old female passenger was taken by air ambulance to a local hospital.

The road was closed for more than three hours in both directions for emergency responders to process the crash scene.

The female passenger was wearing a seat belt; both males weren’t wearing seat belts, according to the news release.

Alcohol and speed aren’t believed to be a factor in the crash, according to the news release.

