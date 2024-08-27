Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsOctober 11, 2024

Moscow police arrest man for attempted homicide

Police say 35-year-old Dylan Thompson allegedly stabbed his 73-year-old father at Moscow apartment

Anthony Kuipers
Dylan Thompson
Dylan Thompson

MOSCOW -- Moscow police arrested a 35-year-old man Wednesday night for allegedly stabbing his 73-year-old father in a Washington Street apartment.

The alleged victim, Joseph Thompson, was transported by ambulance to Gritman Medical Center to be treated for multiple stab wounds. According to a Moscow Police Department news release, Joseph Thompson was in stable condition as of Thursday afternoon.

The police identified the suspect as Dylan Thompson, the son of Joseph Thompson. Dylan Thompson was arrested Wednesday night for charges of attempted second-degree murder and burglary. He remains in Latah County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Police responded to the apartment on the 100 block of North Washington Street at approximately 9:42 p.m. Wednesday after hearing a report of a stabbing.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The reporting party stated they heard a commotion in the apartment living room and saw Joseph Thompson on top of Dylan Thompson, holding him to the floor. Officers arrived on scene and took Dylan Thompson into custody.

According to court documents, Joseph Thompson told police he is partially blind and did not see Dylan Thompson entering the apartment. It wasn’t until after Joseph Thomspon was stabbed that he wrestled the suspect to the ground and realized it was his son, court documents say.

Court documents say Dylan Thompson told police that he and his father do not get along and frequently get into arguments that sometimes turn physical. Dylan Thompson allegedly said he came over to the apartment with the intent to talk to Joseph Thompson.

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.

Story Tags
Dylan Thompson
Moscow
Moscow police
Moscow police department
stabbing
Stabbing in moscow
Moscow stabbing
Latah County Jail
Court documents
Joseph Thompson
Gritman Medical Center
Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 17
Lewiston man sentenced for battery, disturbing the peace
Local NewsOct. 17
Culdesac asking voters for approval of a bond to pay for wat...
Local NewsOct. 17
Early voting available in Nez Perce County
Local NewsOct. 17
Idaho resets Creech execution
Related
Candidates talk county jail, housing, drug dog
Local NewsOct. 17
Candidates talk county jail, housing, drug dog
Brozik, Sandberg compete to be judge
Local NewsOct. 17
Brozik, Sandberg compete to be judge
UI lease for coffee stand gets approval
Local NewsOct. 17
UI lease for coffee stand gets approval
Whitman County Library director Cody Allen announces resignation
Local NewsOct. 17
Whitman County Library director Cody Allen announces resignation
More questions arise during solar energy workshop
Local NewsOct. 17
More questions arise during solar energy workshop
Moscow intersection closed for construction
Local NewsOct. 16
Moscow intersection closed for construction
IDL: Warm, dry fall extends Idaho’s active fire season
Local NewsOct. 16
IDL: Warm, dry fall extends Idaho’s active fire season
Fall weather will arrive in force starting Wednesday
Local NewsOct. 16
Fall weather will arrive in force starting Wednesday
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy