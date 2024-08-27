Sections
Local NewsOctober 11, 2024

Police say 35-year-old Dylan Thompson allegedly stabbed his 73-year-old father at Moscow apartment

Anthony Kuipers Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Dylan Thompson
Dylan Thompson

Moscow police arrest man for attempted homicide

Moscow police arrested a 35-year-old man Wednesday night for allegedly stabbing his 73-year-old father in a Washington Street apartment.

The alleged victim, Joseph Thompson, was transported by ambulance to Gritman Medical Center to be treated for multiple stab wounds. According to a Moscow Police Department news release, Joseph Thompson was in stable condition as of Thursday afternoon.

The police identified the suspect as Dylan Thompson, the son of Joseph Thompson. Dylan Thompson was arrested Wednesday night for charges of attempted second-degree murder and burglary. He remains in Latah County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Police responded to the apartment on the 100 block of North Washington Street at approximately 9:42 p.m. Wednesday after hearing a report of a stabbing.

The reporting party stated they heard a commotion in the apartment living room and saw Joseph Thompson on top of Dylan Thompson, holding him to the floor. Officers arrived on scene and took Dylan Thompson into custody.

According to court documents, Joseph Thompson told police he is partially blind and did not see Dylan Thompson entering the apartment. It wasn’t until after Joseph Thomspon was stabbed that he wrestled the suspect to the ground and realized it was his son, court documents say.

Court documents say Dylan Thompson told police that he and his father do not get along and frequently get into arguments that sometimes turn physical. Dylan Thompson allegedly said he came over to the apartment with the intent to talk to Joseph Thompson.

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.

