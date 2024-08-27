Police responded to the apartment on the 100 block of North Washington Street at approximately 9:42 p.m. Wednesday after hearing a report of a stabbing.

The reporting party stated they heard a commotion in the apartment living room and saw Joseph Thompson on top of Dylan Thompson, holding him to the floor. Officers arrived on scene and took Dylan Thompson into custody.

According to court documents, Joseph Thompson told police he is partially blind and did not see Dylan Thompson entering the apartment. It wasn’t until after Joseph Thomspon was stabbed that he wrestled the suspect to the ground and realized it was his son, court documents say.

Court documents say Dylan Thompson told police that he and his father do not get along and frequently get into arguments that sometimes turn physical. Dylan Thompson allegedly said he came over to the apartment with the intent to talk to Joseph Thompson.

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.