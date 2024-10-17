100 years of ‘always doing something’

Johnny Wells is always doing something.

This weekend, that something is celebrating his 100th birthday.

Wells was born Oct. 13, 1924, in Gifford, Ill. His home in Clarkston is full of memories from his life.

Wells has kept awards from when he was on the track relay team growing up in Gifford. The small town had 500 to 600 people, and Wells was milking cows when he was 7 years old on his parents’ farm. The farm he grew up on didn’t have electricity or running water.

“I was walking on snow drifts deeper than I was tall,” Wells said.

His dad sold the farm in 1932 or 1933, and the family moved into town where they had lights and running water. The amenities were much different than the technology that exists now, though Wells doesn’t pay attention. He stopped keeping up with technology in 2000 — he doesn’t have a computer, email, voicemail or text.

“I’m at peace pretty well,” he said.

After his earlier years, Wells joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1943, which is documented with a photo of his platoon that hangs on his wall. Initially he was going to join the Air Force along with two other friends on his basketball team. When they went to sign up the person at the Air Corps said something that didn’t agree with Wells. He told the man, “I’m going down the hall to join the Marine Corps.” His two friends joined him.

At the time, joining the military was just “the thing that everybody did.”

In the Marine Corps, he took a platoon to the Pacific Ocean from 1943-45. He served in the Pacific on the Gilbert Islands, Marshall Islands and Iwo Jima during World War II.

“I just did what I was told, like everybody else did,” Wells said. “I’m making it sound very simple.”

When he played sports Wells didn’t take harassment from other people and that attitude remained with Wells throughout his lifetime. People know him as someone who “says what he does and does what he says.”

“I was a Marine before I was a Marine,” Wells said about his mindset.

After the war, he had various jobs including driving a cab; delivering milk, first with door-to-door delivery then to grocery stores; and working as an insurance agent. After he retired when he was 62 he bought a truck and transported boats and all kinds of trailers from manufacturers to dealers across the country. During that time he drove 275,000 miles in four winters and three summers.