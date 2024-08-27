Sections
Local NewsOctober 15, 2024

Brush fire leads to three-vehicle crash

Fire was near Washington State Route 23

Lewiston Tribune
story image illustation

STEPTOE, Wash. — A brush fire caused a three-car wreck Monday in rural Whitman County that resulted in one of the drivers being airlifted to the hospital, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The fire was near Washington State Route 23 and it caused a 2020 Jeep Cherokee driven by Mandy L. Cole, 20, of Belfair, Wash., to swerve into the opposite lane of traffic, according to a WSP news release.

The Jeep collided with a 2004 Ford Mustang driven by James F. Kile, 76, of St. John, Wash. The Ford traveled into the opposite lane of traffic and struck a 2000 Freightline Conventional semitruck driven by Jennifer M. Hoffman, 53, of Oakesdale, Wash.

Cole sustained serious injuries and was flown to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. She was wearing a seat belt, according to the news release.

The other two drivers were wearing seat belts and weren’t injured.

The wreck happened near milepost 7, about 7 miles west of the unincorporated Whitman County town of Steptoe. It happened a bit after 11:30 a.m. Monday.

