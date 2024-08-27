Brush fire leads to three-vehicle crash

STEPTOE, Wash. — A brush fire caused a three-car wreck Monday in rural Whitman County that resulted in one of the drivers being airlifted to the hospital, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The fire was near Washington State Route 23 and it caused a 2020 Jeep Cherokee driven by Mandy L. Cole, 20, of Belfair, Wash., to swerve into the opposite lane of traffic, according to a WSP news release.

The Jeep collided with a 2004 Ford Mustang driven by James F. Kile, 76, of St. John, Wash. The Ford traveled into the opposite lane of traffic and struck a 2000 Freightline Conventional semitruck driven by Jennifer M. Hoffman, 53, of Oakesdale, Wash.