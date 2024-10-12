Sections
Blast from the PastOctober 22, 2024

New Pressbox

NEW PRESSBOX � A new Bengal Field pressbox for football games was put into service for Friday's high school football game between the Lewiston Bengals and the Sandpoint Bulldogs. The press box was built through the joint financial effort of the LHS student body, the Lewiston School Board, the Lewiston Morning Tribune and radio stations KOZE and KRLC. The new booth has separate compartments for sports writers, broadcasters and for the public address and official timekeeper. It was finished just in time for Friday's game, won by Lewiston 26-13.
This story was published in the Oct. 22, 1962, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.

