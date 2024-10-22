Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsOctober 22, 2024

Studded tires OK in Idaho; WA drivers waiting until Nov. 1

Idaho’s studded tire season is from Oct. 1 to April 30.

Lewiston Tribune

Drivers in Idaho were given the go-ahead to use studded tires Oct. 1 while drivers in Washington must wait until Nov. 1, according to officials from both states.

Idaho’s studded tire season is from Oct. 1 to April 30. State officials recommend using studded tires only when needed in icy and snowy conditions, since unwarranted use can cause excessive wear on road surfaces.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Washington’s studded tire season is Nov. 1 through March 31, and applies to all vehicles, even those from out of state. And on particularly icy or snowy conditions where chains are required, studded tires don’t meet the requirement.

The Washington State Department of Transportation estimates studded tires cause between $20 million and $29 million in pavement damage to state-owned asphalt and concrete roadways each year.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 22
Two Waha residents compete for county panel spot
Local NewsOct. 22
Moscow officials tiffed with county over jail problems
Local NewsOct. 22
Walla Walla CC to stage community resource fair
Local NewsOct. 22
L-C valley gets 0.37 inches of rain Monday after hitting a t...
Related
Statute of limitations spares Couse pack
Local NewsOct. 22
Statute of limitations spares Couse pack
Kooskia resident arrested on felony charges
Local NewsOct. 22
Kooskia resident arrested on felony charges
Eastbound traffic on Bishop Boulevard will have detour this week
Local NewsOct. 22
Eastbound traffic on Bishop Boulevard will have detour this week
Local NewsOct. 22
Happenings
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Nethercutt's question: If Foley's so powerful, why the drawdown?
Local NewsOct. 21
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Nethercutt's question: If Foley's so powerful, why the drawdown?
What’s with the kratom kraze?
Local NewsOct. 20
What’s with the kratom kraze?
A bit of Idaho intrigue
Local NewsOct. 20
A bit of Idaho intrigue
Washington wildlife officials consider killing wolf
Local NewsOct. 19
Washington wildlife officials consider killing wolf
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy