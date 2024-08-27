20 Years Ago

The grant will be used to hire a consultant to identify which areas have resources the project can draw from, and to develop strategies to cover gaps in regional Internet service.

ASOTIN — The city of Asotin is looking for a police chief.

Officials are shopping for a patrol car, radar, uniforms and guns, too.

The steps to establish a city police department went into motion with this week’s decision by the Asotin City Council to hire a chief and set up shop in city hall.