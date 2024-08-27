Sections
Local NewsSeptember 29, 2024
20 Years Ago

From the

Lewiston Tribune

Sept. 29, 2004

A plan is in the works for broadband Internet service in rural north central Idaho, thanks to a grant the U.S. Department of Agriculture recently awarded to the Clearwater Economic Development Association in Lewiston.

Idaho’s greatest lack of telecommunications is in Lewis, Idaho, Clearwater and Nez Perce counties, according to a press release from the association.

The grant will be used to hire a consultant to identify which areas have resources the project can draw from, and to develop strategies to cover gaps in regional Internet service.

———

ASOTIN — The city of Asotin is looking for a police chief.

Officials are shopping for a patrol car, radar, uniforms and guns, too.

The steps to establish a city police department went into motion with this week’s decision by the Asotin City Council to hire a chief and set up shop in city hall.

