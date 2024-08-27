Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
Local NewsFebruary 28, 2025

23-year-old Pullman man charged with assault, commission of a hate crime

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Pullman Police Department Logo
Pullman Police Department LogoPullman

PULLMAN — Pullman police arrested a 23-year-old man accused of committing a hate crime this weekend.

Mohammed Almathal was charged with alleged fourth-degree assault and commission of a hate crime Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 2900 block of North Grand Avenue following up on a reported assault. Court documents show Almathal reportedly told Whitcom 911, a local dispatching agency, he was punched in the face.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Upon conducting interviews, officers found this may have been an untrue statement. Court documents say Almathal allegedly shoulder checked, pushed and made derogatory verbal comments to an Indian man about his race and religion.

The victim told police that he had acted in self-defense and pushed Almathal away after Almathal allegedly grabbed his chest and neck. Officers noted in court documents the victim had a fresh, red abrasion on the side of his neck.

Police asked the victim if he punched Almathal, which he denied and said he only pushed him. When this happened, Almathal reportedly fell into a door and called 911 and reported he had been punched.

Almathal was arrested and booked into the Whitman County Jail Saturday and was released Monday. He’s scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning in Whitman County Superior Court.

Related
Local NewsFeb. 28
Idaho Senate advances bill banning requiring ‘medical interv...
Local NewsFeb. 28
Two candidates named for Lewiston superintendent position
Local NewsFeb. 28
Idahoan to lead U.S. Forest Service
Local NewsFeb. 28
Officials: Pullman’s pedestrian bridge shifted as it was des...
Related
Pullman Bangladeshi Community aims to uplift all cultures and languages
Local NewsFeb. 28
Pullman Bangladeshi Community aims to uplift all cultures and languages
Clarkston High woodshop sustains extensive damage in fire early Thursday
Local NewsFeb. 28
Clarkston High woodshop sustains extensive damage in fire early Thursday
WSU Women*s Center celebrates 50th anniversary
Local NewsFeb. 28
WSU Women*s Center celebrates 50th anniversary
Moscow superintendent calls HB 93 a ‘gut punch’
Local NewsFeb. 28
Moscow superintendent calls HB 93 a ‘gut punch’
Little signs school choice tax credit bill
Local NewsFeb. 28
Little signs school choice tax credit bill
Idahoan to lead the Forest Service
Local NewsFeb. 27
Idahoan to lead the Forest Service
Idaho governor signs school choice tax credit bill
Local NewsFeb. 27
Idaho governor signs school choice tax credit bill
Fire at Clarkston High School woodshop causes extensive damage (WITH VIDEO)
Local NewsFeb. 27
Fire at Clarkston High School woodshop causes extensive damage (WITH VIDEO)
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy