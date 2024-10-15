4-H Youths Show Skills In Riding

Thirteen Lewiston and Clarkston members of the newly organized Tally-Ho 4-H Club presented a demonstration of horsemanship yesterday afternoon at 1431 Fair St., Clarkston.
Basic horsemanship, calisthenics on horseback, the caveletti (teaching a horse to pick up his feet) and brush and solid jumps were among the events demonstrated by the club members who are being instructed by Gayle Stockdale, Clarkston. Mrs. Richard Speer, Clarkston, is the group leader.
Among the special demonstrations were jumps riding bareback with arms extended. Other events were pole bending, barrel racing, and the figure 8.
Club members, who provide their own horses, presented the demonstration as part of a club project. A delegation from Pullman was among the spectators.
Members of the club performing yesterday were: Kathy Pounder, Mary Beth Meyers, June Hickman, Jody Ellis, Charlotte Pfliiger, Carol Wayman, Teresa Personette, Cathy Johnson, Gail Noel, Joy Noel, Karen Smith, Judy Potter and Alice Ann Pinch.
This story was published in the Oct. 22, 1962, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.