4-H Youths Show Skills In Riding

Thirteen Lewiston and Clarkston members of the newly organized Tally-Ho 4-H Club presented a demonstration of horsemanship yesterday afternoon at 1431 Fair St., Clarkston.

Basic horsemanship, calisthenics on horseback, the caveletti (teaching a horse to pick up his feet) and brush and solid jumps were among the events demonstrated by the club members who are being instructed by Gayle Stockdale, Clarkston. Mrs. Richard Speer, Clarkston, is the group leader.

Among the special demonstrations were jumps riding bareback with arms extended. Other events were pole bending, barrel racing, and the figure 8.