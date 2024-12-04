94-year-old woman dies in Tuesday crash on Moscow-Pullman Highway

PULLMAN — A 94-year-old Pullman woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on Washington State Route 270 in Pullman.

The crash occurred around 3 p.m. Tuesday near Airport Road on SR 270 near the Idaho border, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.

Beverly P. Gearhiser, 94, was pulling out of Garrison Road onto westbound SR 270 when her vehicle, a 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser, was struck by a 2009 Toyota RAV4 driven by 34-year-old Courtney A. Midea, of Red Rock, Ariz., traveling eastbound, according to the news release. The Toyota also had a passenger, 84-year-old Richard E. Tavis, of Pullman. Neither occupant of the Toyota was injured.