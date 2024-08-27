A bit of Idaho intrigue

BOISE — In a deeply red state like Idaho, it could be easy to overlook the November general election.

But on the ballot, below the presidential candidates, are all the legislative seats across the state, and at least four districts out of Idaho’s 35 districts feature regularly competitive races. Also on the ballot is Proposition 1, which would change Idaho’s election system and has faced strong support from former officials and strong opposition from currently elected Republicans, including Gov. Brad Little.

In a presidential election year, the Idaho Secretary of State and county clerks are anticipating high turnout.

Below are some of the local races and issues to watch.

LEGISLATIVE RACES

For the state’s minority party, issues like “school choice,” abortion rights, the Idaho Launch program and Medicaid expansion are all at stake on Nov. 5. The Republican candidates have varied stances on these issues.

The Idaho GOP did not respond to an email or phone message requesting an interview for this story.

“That Idaho Democratic party is executing the most robust coordinated campaign in history,” party chairperson Lauren Necochea said.

Districts 6, 15, 26 and 29 are all in areas that are either currently represented by both Republicans and Democrats or were prior to the last legislative election two years ago. These districts encompass areas around Latah County, West Boise, Blaine County, and Pocatello.

There are 11 Democrats in the House, out of 70 total members, and there are seven Democrats in the Senate out of 35 total senators.

The Idaho Democrats are pouring more money and effort into these races than they ever have, Necochea said.

This year, the party is expected to spend $1.8 million on the election; two years ago, the Democrats spent $1.36 million. The party spent $232,000 on advertising, compared to $64,000 in 2022.

The Idaho Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee has raised more than $500,000 this year, with $259,357 of that coming from individual donors rather than other PACs or companies, according to campaign finance data.

The Democrats have been engaging in door-knocking and advertising efforts in the competitive districts and have engaged in the “most extensive voter registration and get out the vote operation that we’ve ever had,” Necochea said.

The Idaho Republican Party PAC has this year raised $224,745, and $920 of that came from individual donors, according to campaign finance data. Individual county and legislative district Republican central committees have also raised significant funds.

Necochea said that, historically, large turnout in presidential election years seems to bring out more Republicans in Idaho. This year, she’s hoping that will be different.

The issues at the center of this election, Necochea said, include Medicaid, Idaho Launch, the idea of school choice, and Idaho’s felony abortion law.

In 2018, Idaho voters approved an initiative that expanded Medicaid coverage to more people. In January, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare told the Tribune that around 100,000 people were enrolled in the program. Citing increasing costs, there have been efforts over the years to reduce or repeal the program.

Necochea said she sees this as an issue that some Republicans could try again the coming session, and that Democrats would oppose it.

She also highlighted that some Republicans would like to repeal Idaho Launch, a grant program for graduating high school seniors in the state to pursue in-demand career training or education. The program narrowly passed the last two years, with some saying it needed to support Idaho’s workforce needs and others saying it’s a “handout” and not the role of government.

Another ongoing issue has been the concept of school choice when it comes to allowing state funds to go toward private education tuition. Multiple proposals on this topic have come forward in the last few years, with strong monetary support, and Republicans have been divided on the issue. Many of those Republicans who had opposed the proposals faced targeted negative ads and lost in their primary contests.

“By very narrow votes, usually with Democrats making a difference, we’ve been able to hold those bills in committee,” Necochea said. “If we don’t gain ground and elect a few more Democrats, we could see vouchers unleashed in Idaho.”

The races in these more purple districts tend to be close. In the 2022 District 6 Senate race, Republican Dan Foreman, of Viola, won the general election contest by 428 votes.

In West Boise’s District 15, Democrat Rick Just won the Senate seat by 327 votes.

In District 26 near Sun Valley, Democrat Ned Burns won his House Seat A contest by just 37 votes. Republican Jack Nelson won the House Seat B race by 84 votes.

PROPOSITION 1

The ballot measure known by its supporters as the Open Primaries Initiative has been the center of a campaign effort that’s garnered millions of dollars in favor and faced strong opposition from the Idaho GOP and legal challenges from the Idaho attorney general.

If passed, it would open the primary election to voters of any party affiliation, and all candidates — regardless of political party — would participate in the same contest, with the top four advancing to the general election.

In the general election, voters could rank their choices and the winner would be decided through instant runoff voting, also known as ranked-choice voting.

After the first choices of all ballots are counted in the first round of counting, the candidate with the fewest votes would be eliminated. Votes for the eliminated candidate would be counted toward the voters’ next choice — this process repeats until two candidates remain and the one with the most votes will win.

In the end, each voter still only casts one vote that counts, but the process for tabulating the results is different.

Supporters say the system will ensure that candidates with support from the majority of voters are elected and that it’s a tool to prevent extreme candidates from moving on. Opponents say it’s confusing and may be costly to implement.