A car drives into the Palouse River on Thanksgiving night

PALOUSE — Two men were safely rescued after crashing into the Palouse River on Thanksgiving night.
Palouse Fire Chief Will Edwards said the agency was notified that a small SUV had driven off a passing near Bridge Street and Shady Lane intersection.
He said when officials arrived the vehicle’s cab was filling with water. Officials tossed them life jackets and ropes, and they were pulled to shore.
The two were evaluated by Palouse and Pullman EMS crews, he added. They were determined not to need to hospital care.
Edwards said this was the first time the department had to perform a water rescue, and hopes it’s the last.
He said the car was extracted from the river sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning.
He thanked Whitman County Sheriff’s Office, Pullman Fire Department, Palouse Police Department and Palouse Public Works for assisting.