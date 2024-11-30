Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsNovember 30, 2024

A car drives into the Palouse River on Thanksgiving night

Moscow-PullmanDaily News

PALOUSE — Two men were safely rescued after crashing into the Palouse River on Thanksgiving night.

Palouse Fire Chief Will Edwards said the agency was notified that a small SUV had driven off a passing near Bridge Street and Shady Lane intersection.

He said when officials arrived the vehicle’s cab was filling with water. Officials tossed them life jackets and ropes, and they were pulled to shore.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The two were evaluated by Palouse and Pullman EMS crews, he added. They were determined not to need to hospital care.

Edwards said this was the first time the department had to perform a water rescue, and hopes it’s the last.

He said the car was extracted from the river sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning.

He thanked Whitman County Sheriff’s Office, Pullman Fire Department, Palouse Police Department and Palouse Public Works for assisting.

Related
Local NewsNov. 30
Holiday buyers going plaid
Local NewsNov. 30
Happenings
Local NewsNov. 30
Records
Local NewsNov. 30
Lapwai building career technical center
Related
Eggleston’s group again seeking U.S. Supreme Court injunction
Local NewsNov. 29
Eggleston’s group again seeking U.S. Supreme Court injunction
Christmas Angels offering photos with Santa on Saturday at Lewiston
Local NewsNov. 29
Christmas Angels offering photos with Santa on Saturday at Lewiston
This winter’s weather prediction? Get the snow shovel ready
Local NewsNov. 29
This winter’s weather prediction? Get the snow shovel ready
Republicans win local races, Dems win statewide in Washington
Local NewsNov. 29
Republicans win local races, Dems win statewide in Washington
Aha! Waha comes through again
Local NewsNov. 29
Aha! Waha comes through again
Travelers can expect mainly good weather
Local NewsNov. 28
Travelers can expect mainly good weather
A proposal: injecting new spirit into Thanksgiving
Local NewsNov. 28
A proposal: injecting new spirit into Thanksgiving
Charity devoted to pets to change hands
Local NewsNov. 28
Charity devoted to pets to change hands
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy