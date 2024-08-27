ASOTIN — At one point, Bryan Fuller scanned the faces of the 20-some students who’d signed up to listen to him at the Asotin High School library, and he asked “How many of you are interested in screenwriting?”

Silence. One quiet student indicated, “Maybe.”

He seemed to pivot.

And before his more than hour-long talk had ended Friday, the television screenwriter and producer — who had grown up in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley in the 1970s and ’80s — had riffed on subjects like popular music, visual arts, film production, psychiatry, astronomy, serial killing (he didn’t recommend that skill) and artificial intelligence.

It was essentially a crash course in the arts, from someone who had basically crashed into television moviemaking nearly three decades ago and is still swimming in its mainstream.

He might have added a word to the students’ vocabulary — “extrapolate,” one of whose definitions goes, “to project, extend or expand known data or experience into to area not known or experienced.”

That’s how he makes his living.

The chief creative force behind TV series like “Hannibal” (2013-15, extrapolating from novelist Thomas Harris) and “Pushing Daisies” (2007-09), Fuller has also written for “Star Trek: Voyager” (1997-2001) and been co-creator of “Star Trek: Discovery” (2017-24) and “Star Trek: Short Treks” (2018-20).

He has also served as executive producer for numerous other TV projects, including “American Gods” (2017-21), based on the popular Neil Gaiman novel.

A specialist in the horror and science-fiction genres, Fuller, 55, came across as friendly, fluid and accessible, and he might have scored his highest points with these students by emphasizing the uniqueness of their environment, not only the L-C Valley but the Pacific Northwest in general.

“You guys have all heard of David Lynch?” he said of the filmmaker who died two months ago at age 78. “Really weird filmmaker. He grew up in Spokane. There’s something fun and fertile about the Pacific Northwest for the weirdos. It’s OK to be weird. David Lynch did.

“I grew up in the L-C Valley,” he said, “and one of the things that tripped my imagination was that we had a serial killer when I was growing up that started right here in Asotin.”

He paused a moment.