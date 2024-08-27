A deep freeze, a hardy thaw

Lewis-Clark State College was able to take a negative and turn into an accommodating new space for its students.

On the weekend of Jan. 13-15, 2024, during a hard freeze that dropped temperatures in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley to below freezing, the fire suppression sprinkler pipes in the Student Union Building burst.

“And all of a sudden, it looked and felt like a rainstorm,” said Andy Hanson, senior vice president and vice president for student affairs.

Fortunately someone was working at the information desk and was able to notify staff to stop the water within minutes of the breakage. By the time Hanson got to the building, the damage was apparent.

“Every square foot had either soaked up water or had some standing water,” he said.

The money to repair the damage came through insurance claims, some of which are still being processed, and other funding came from the SUB budget to purchase new items like furniture. The total cost of the damage came to around $1.275 million.

A remodel for the SUB was already in the works, but the flooding put it at the top of the priority list and allowed for more changes to take place.

“This had been something we were going to do at some point, now we’re in a position to have to do something so if we’re gonna do it, let’s do it in a way we would really like to see it designed,” Hanson said.

After the remodel, the upstairs of the SUB looked more or less the same, with most of the work focusing on flooring, drywall and paint. LCSC was able to continue using some of the upstairs spaces as repairs were being made but other offices had to be moved. Lewis-Clark Warrior Radio, which operates online, moved offices and much of their equipment was damaged by the water, including old vinyl albums.

While the LCSC information desk is currently usable, it still needs to be replaced after experiencing water damage. Other finishing touches that still need to happen include signage, which will help create a consistent look throughout the campus and use the college’s colors.

Most of the remodeling took place in the downstairs of the SUB, which had more severe damage. Some parts of the downstairs cafeteria area remained in use, like the solarium area, but other portions of the dining area were unusable. The kitchen area also had damage but was still functional.

The damage happened before spring semester and students still needed to be able to use some of the space for food services. For about a month, residence hall students were getting their food at the building next to the SUB, the Williams Conference Center, which wasn’t impacted by the flooding. Then Sodexo, the company that provides LCSC’s food service, along with staff and vendors like Pepsi, walled off a portion of the downstairs of the SUB that was more damaged and students used the rest of the space for food service.

During the reconstruction that portion of the building was stripped down to studs and concrete flooring. Hanson said it was like walking into a warehouse. Conversations took place on how to improve the look of the cafeteria so it was more inviting and comfortable.

“We had actually begun to talk about, were there changes that could be made down here that could get people excited and make it more user-friendly,” Hanson said. “So the remodel really began and what it allowed us to do was not only replace the things that were damaged but also to enhance and say ‘what do we want the space to look like?’ ”

Work began to change not only the look of the dining and food area, but also the feel of it as well. Some parts of the downstairs of the SUB are like a traditional dining area with bright lights, and others have more of a restaurant feel with adjustable lighting. Hanson said the different seating and lighting offers different moods and environments.

The flooring also changes from a hardwood to a blue color, which Hanson said represents the two rivers in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. The food serving area has a new layout with the salad bar in the middle in a U-shape. Other food offerings are along the walls as well as beverages. The monitors were replaced because they had been damaged from the water.